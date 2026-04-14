Tirumala laddu sets record as devotees buy nearly 14 crore pieces

TIRUMALA: The famed Tirumala Laddu, revered as sacred prasadam, has once again proved its unmatched popularity among devotees. Despite social media controversies over alleged adulteration in the “ghee row,” sales have touched a record this year.

According to official sources, devotees purchased a staggering 13,95,43,231 laddus, while production stood at 13,94,75,055 laddus.

This marks the highest ever figures, surpassing last year’s sale of 12,18,53,535 laddus and production of 12,19,89,405 laddus.

Officials noted that even on peak days in earlier years, daily sales never crossed 3.75 lakh laddus, highlighting the scale of growth now.

The increase is attributed to constant monitoring, new laboratories for sampling, quality procurement of ingredients, recruitment of 74 additional workers, and incentives sanctioned by the Trust Board.

At present, around 700 workers are engaged in the temple kitchen (Potu), including 489 Sri Vaishnavite staff and 211 non-Vaishnavite helpers.

Monthly figures underline the rising demand: in January 2026, sales reached 1,26,77,250 against production of 1,26,88,800; in February, production was 1,06,79,400 with sales of 1,07,23,459; and in March, production stood at 1,13,78,100 while sales hit 1,13,94,475. “With summer rush ahead, we are fully prepared to meet the demand and provide laddus as per devotees’ wishes,” said Additional EO Venkaiah Choudary..