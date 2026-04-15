AP boy chained to impart ‘discipline’

KURNOOL: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly subjected to inhuman punishment with his leg chained to a wooden block by staff of a madrasa at Banaganapalle in Nandyal district on Monday.

The visuals of the boy with his chained leg went viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation from locals. According to officials, a preliminary inquiry revealed that the boy had been living with his mother at Idgah Nagar after his parents got separated. As he was irregular to classes, the madrasa staff chained the boy, reportedly at the request of his mother to discipline him.

Terming the act inhumane, Banaganapalle Sub-Inspector Duggi Reddy said a case was registered.

Nandyal District Child Protection Officer Swapna Priya Darshini said the boy would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee under the Juvenile Justice Act to ensure his care and protection.