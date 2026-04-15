AP Minister urges youth to draw inspiration from Architect of Indian Constitution

ONGOLE: State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said, “Everyone in society, especially the younger generation, should draw inspiration from the ideals of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar to achieve their life goals.”

The Energy Minister took part in the 135th birth anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar held at Santhamaguluru village in his constituency on Tuesday. He, along with other leaders, paid floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statue.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said Dr BR Ambedkar framed the Indian Constitution to ensure equality so that no one faces any kind of discrimination.

He said the Constitution later became a guiding force for several countries.

He said the Constitution includes provisions to ensure equal rights for all, including property rights for women, enabling citizens to live with dignity.