AP police crack down on social media misuse; 1.5k cases booked, 1.3k held

VIJAYAWADA: In a zero-tolerance crackdown on social media misuse, AP Police registered 1,549 cases, made over 1,344 arrests, and took down 4,529 instances of unlawful content.
Authorities said certain individuals and organised groups have been circulating derogatory remarks, politically motivated content, communally sensitive messages, misinformation, rumours, and false narratives across platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and Instagram. Such activities, police warned, are serious offences that can disturb public peace and mislead citizens.
Stringent legal action is being initiated under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including provisions related to organised crime.
The BNSS, 2023, will also be invoked, including trial in absentia, to prevent offenders from evading justice.
Officials made it clear that repeat offenders and organised groups will face severe action under stringent legal provisions. Social media accounts involved in unlawful activities will be blocked, and offenders will be traced despite attempts to remain anonymous.
All cases are being taken up for speedy investigation and trial, including proceedings against absconding accused.
To strengthen enforcement, a dedicated Social Media Monitoring Unit has been established, equipped with advanced tools such as AI-based analysis, sentiment tracking, surveillance, OSINT techniques, IP tracking and forensics.
Police urged citizens to act responsibly, verify information before sharing, and refrain from forwarding unverified content, warning that misuse of social media will invite strict legal action.