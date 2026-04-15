AP police crack down on social media misuse; 1.5k cases booked, 1.3k held

VIJAYAWADA: In a zero-tolerance crackdown on social media misuse, AP Police registered 1,549 cases, made over 1,344 arrests, and took down 4,529 instances of unlawful content.

Authorities said certain individuals and organised groups have been circulating derogatory remarks, politically motivated content, communally sensitive messages, misinformation, rumours, and false narratives across platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and Instagram. Such activities, police warned, are serious offences that can disturb public peace and mislead citizens.

Stringent legal action is being initiated under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including provisions related to organised crime.

The BNSS, 2023, will also be invoked, including trial in absentia, to prevent offenders from evading justice.