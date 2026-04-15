BCY chief ends fast, shifts agitation to ‘Dharma Yuddham’

VIAJAYAWADA: Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY) party president Bode Ramachandra Yadav ended his four-day indefinite fast on Tuesday after doctors and political leaders warned of serious health risks.

Suspending the “BC Dharma Deeksha”, he said the agitation for Backward Classes would now escalate into a “Dharma Yuddham” (righteous war) across Andhra Pradesh.

Yadav, who had been fasting since April 11, was reported to be in critical condition by the fourth day. His supporters, angered by the government’s silence, staged protests across several districts, leading to tense situations and arrests near the Deeksha camp.

Leaders from various parties and community organisations urged him to end the fast, warning of grave risks. Accepting their request, Yadav said the pause was tactical, meant to strengthen the movement in the days ahead.

Concluding his fast, Yadav delivered a blistering attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of betraying promises made to BCs.

“All I demanded is for him to keep his promises to BC made by him when he was in the Opposition. But, his government failed to do it, so I took up the deeksha with five demands,” he said and described the coalition government as the Kaurava regime under Chandrababu’s rule.

He alleged that the Amaravati and Polavaram projects had become “ATMs” for the ruling family, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remark about Polavaram being an ATM.