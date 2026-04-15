CM Naidu launches India’s first quantum test beds

VIJAYAWADA: Marking World Quantum Day, Andhra Pradesh has ushered in a new chapter in quantum technology with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurating India’s first Quantum Reference Facility (QRF) at SRM University in Amaravati and virtually launching Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility-2 at Medha Towers in Gannavaram.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the State government is committed to producing indigenous quantum computer from Amaravati soon and appealed to those who extended cooperation for the project to make it a reality stating that there is no dearth of funds for innovation.

Naidu said with the launching of two quantum facility centres on the occasion of World Quantum Day and BR Ambedkar birth anniversary, it has been proved that India is capable of producing quantum computers.

“Quantum gives India a once in a generation opportunity to develop hardware. Andhra Pradesh is proud to contribute to the National Quantum Mission. It is clear that we are capable of developing institutions, infrastructure and talent, besides ensuring the bright future of young generations,” he said.

Amaravati Quantum 1S and 1Q are not merely computers. They are fully instrumental hardware test beds, which will enable validation, benchmarking and certification under real operating conditions.