CM Naidu reaches out to parties on women’s quota

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the presidents of political parties in the State, as well as Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, seeking their support for the Women’s Reservation ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ Bill in Parliament.

Naidu on Tuesday wrote letters to JSP president Pawan Kalyan, BJP president PVN Madhav, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy, CPI State Secretary G Eeswaraiah and CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao.

In his letter, Naidu requested them to extend their support to the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ Constitution Amendment Bill, which aims to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative assemblies starting from the 2029 elections. He appealed to them to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to provide one-third reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies.

The Chief Minister stated that the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill in Parliament on April 16 will stand as a historic milestone in Indian democracy. He expressed the view that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ will contribute significantly to women’s empowerment as well as the nation’s progress. Emphasising the importance of inclusive governance, he noted that true progress is possible only when women’s participation increases in government, administration, and legislative bodies. He also called upon all stakeholders to pay homage to ‘Nari Shakti’ in a country that reveres Bharat Mata.