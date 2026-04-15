CM Naidu reaches out to parties on women’s quota

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the presidents of political parties in the State, as well as Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, seeking their support for the Women’s Reservation ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ Bill in Parliament.
Naidu on Tuesday wrote letters to JSP president Pawan Kalyan, BJP president PVN Madhav, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy, CPI State Secretary G Eeswaraiah and CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao.
In his letter, Naidu requested them to extend their support to the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ Constitution Amendment Bill, which aims to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative assemblies starting from the 2029 elections. He appealed to them to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to provide one-third reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies.
The Chief Minister stated that the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill in Parliament on April 16 will stand as a historic milestone in Indian democracy. He expressed the view that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ will contribute significantly to women’s empowerment as well as the nation’s progress. Emphasising the importance of inclusive governance, he noted that true progress is possible only when women’s participation increases in government, administration, and legislative bodies. He also called upon all stakeholders to pay homage to ‘Nari Shakti’ in a country that reveres Bharat Mata.
He said that the proposed measure to provide one-third reservation for women in legislatures is not merely a political issue but a matter of national pride. He urged leaders to treat the moment as a historic opportunity to honour and empower women across the country.
Stressing the need for consensus, the Chief Minister called upon all political parties and MPs to extend unanimous support to the legislation and actively participate in shaping a more inclusive democratic framework.
He described the move as a significant step towards recognising the role and contribution of women in nation-building and urged people’s representatives not to miss the opportunity to be part of this “historic moment”.
Seeking collective backing for the initiative, Naidu urged support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government in implementing the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’.
He noted that the legislation would play a crucial role in advancing women’s empowerment while contributing to the nation’s overall progress. Describing it as a landmark reform, he appealed to every political party MP ensure its successful implementation.