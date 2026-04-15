El Niño and global tensions may hit AP’s farm sector

VISAKHAPATNAM: Farmers in Andhra Pradesh are likely to face increased stress in the coming months due to the possible onset of El Niño conditions coincides with rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, creating a dual challenge for agriculture.

Ch Praveen Kumar, Research Fellow at the Agro-Economic Research Centre, Andhra University, noted that while the climate phenomenon threatens crop output through irregular rainfall, global conflicts are pushing up input costs and disrupting supply chains, placing additional pressure on farm incomes.

El Niño, which refers to the periodic warming of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean, is typically associated with below-normal and uneven monsoon rainfall in India. He observed that current forecasts indicate the possibility of delayed onset of rains and extended dry spells, which could disrupt the Kharif season.

Given that a significant portion of agriculture in the country remains dependent on rainfall, such deviations may lead to reduced sowing and lower productivity.

Within Andhra Pradesh, the impact is expected to vary across regions.

The drought-prone Rayalaseema region may experience pronounced moisture stress, while coastal districts dependent on canal irrigation could be affected by reduced reservoir inflows.

These developments may influence cropping decisions and acreage during the ensuing Kharif season, Praveen Kumar said.