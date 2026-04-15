Elderly woman burnt alive in AP's Ongole; son absconding

ONGOLE: In a shocking incident that happened in Ongole city limits in the early hours of Tuesday, an old woman was burnt alive in her own house when her son reportedly lit the fire. According to the police and locals, A Venkata Ramanamma, 65, an elderly woman living in the Gaddalagunta-Ramalayam area, has two sons.

Her younger son A Venkata Narayana, 41, is a software techie and lives in Chennai. The elder son A Kishore Babu, 44, is living here with their mother.

He is reportedly a mentally unstable person as his marital life was disturbed, and he got separated from his wife and daughter just after two years of married life by taking a divorce. At present, he is working in a local shop.

The mother and son often quarrel over various small issues, as Kishore’s mental health was unsound.

On Tuesday, early hours at around 5.00 am, locals observed fire in the old tiled-roof house of Venkata Ramanamma, and initially they thought that it was a small fire lit by Kishore Babu in front of their house. But when they found an unusually big fire in the house, they hurriedly approached there and found Kishore Babu there, shouting for help.

When the locals tried to question him about his mother and how the fire broke out, he didn’t answer properly and just fled.