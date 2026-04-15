Fire personnel 1st responders in the time of disasters: DGP

The DGP was speaking at the inauguration of the Fire Services Week celebrations held at the AP Fire Services headquarters in Governorpet, Vijayawada. He participated as the chief guest alongside Fire Services Director General Venkata Ramana and other senior officials. Addressing the gathering, the DGP said the occasion is not merely commemorative but a reminder of the invaluable service rendered by fire personnel. He highlighted that while people tend to flee during disasters, fire personnel move towards danger to save lives, reflecting discipline, courage, and dedication.

He stressed strict enforcement of safety norms, especially in industries handling hazardous materials. Meanwhile, DG Venkata Ramana said awareness programmes will be conducted statewide under the theme “Safe School - Safe Hospital - Fire Safety Society Together for Fire Prevention.” He added that over 13,000 fire calls were attended till March 2026 and more mock drills will be conducted in coordination with NDRF and SDRF.