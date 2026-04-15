Godavari Pushkarams on lines of Kumbh Mela

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is gearing up to organise the Godavari Pushkarams in 2027 on the lines of the Kumbh Mela, with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan issuing key directions to ensure smooth and hassle-free arrangements for devotees.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that the Deputy CM reviewed various issues at his camp office in Mangalagiri, including development works in Nidadavole constituency and preparations for the mega religious event.

The Godavari Pushkaralu, scheduled from June 26 to July 7, 2027, are expected to attract nearly 10 crore devotees. Emphasising the massive scale of the event, the Deputy CM instructed officials to prioritise devotees’ convenience and safety. Extensive arrangements are being planned, including provision of drinking water, sanitation, accommodation and rest facilities across the Godavari basin.

Infrastructure development has already begun, particularly the modernisation of ghats in Rajamahendravaram and nearby areas. Authorities are also preparing a comprehensive traffic management plan to prevent congestion during the festival. Advanced technology will be utilised to regulate crowd movement and ensure effective coordination.