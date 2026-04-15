Andhra Pradesh

Heatwave conditions to intensify in coming days

According to forecasts, maximum temperatures between 42°C and 44°C are expected on Wednesday (April 15) across Rayalaseema and coastal districts.
Covering himself with a towel, a worker travelling on a cargo auto on a sunny afternoon in Vijayawada on Tuesday
Covering himself with a towel, a worker travelling on a cargo auto on a sunny afternoon in Vijayawada on Tuesday Photo | Prasant Madugula
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of rising heatwave conditions across the State in the coming days. Managing Director Prakhar Jain reported that on Tuesday, Kadapa district’s Ontimitta recorded a maximum temperature of 45°C, while 262 mandals registered temperatures above 40°C.

According to forecasts, maximum temperatures between 42°C and 44°C are expected on Wednesday (April 15) across Rayalaseema and coastal districts. Severe heatwave conditions are likely in 46 mandals, including Srikakulam (4), Vizianagaram (19), Parvathipuram Manyam (14), ASR (1), Polavaram (4), Anakapalle (2), Kakinada (1), and East Godavari (1). Heatwave conditions are also expected in 73 mandals spread across districts such as Vizianagaram, Polavaram, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, and Tirupati.

On Tuesday, extreme temperatures were recorded at several locations: Vontimitta in Kadapa (45°C), Laddagiri in Kurnool (44.2°C), Sanjamala in Nandyal (44.2°C), Varadayyapalem in Tirupati (43.8°C), Anumalapalli in Markapuram (43°C), Kommapadu in Nellore (43°C), Rayadurg in Anantapur (42.8°C), Durgi in Palnadu (42.8°C), Talupula in Sri Sathya Sai (42.8°C), Kambhamvaripalle in Annamayya (42.6°C), Kopparapadu in Prakasam (42°C), Kankipadu in Krishna (41.1°C), and Nagari in Chittoor (41°C).

The Disaster Management Authority has urged the public to take precautions to protect themselves.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority
Heatwave conditions

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