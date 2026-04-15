Heatwave conditions to intensify in coming days

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of rising heatwave conditions across the State in the coming days. Managing Director Prakhar Jain reported that on Tuesday, Kadapa district’s Ontimitta recorded a maximum temperature of 45°C, while 262 mandals registered temperatures above 40°C.

According to forecasts, maximum temperatures between 42°C and 44°C are expected on Wednesday (April 15) across Rayalaseema and coastal districts. Severe heatwave conditions are likely in 46 mandals, including Srikakulam (4), Vizianagaram (19), Parvathipuram Manyam (14), ASR (1), Polavaram (4), Anakapalle (2), Kakinada (1), and East Godavari (1). Heatwave conditions are also expected in 73 mandals spread across districts such as Vizianagaram, Polavaram, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, and Tirupati.