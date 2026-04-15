Ice apple turns income source for AP villagers

Palm fruit is being sold at around Rs 80 for 12 pieces. Vendors procure the produce from local farmers owning palm trees and involve their family members in peeling and selling, making it a family-based occupation during the summer months. “On average, a family earns between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per day selling the palm fruit.

In each village, at least five to seven families depend on this seasonal business,” vendors said, highlighting its importance as a survival strategy for daily wage earners.

Speaking to TNIE, Muppidi Subbarayudu, an advocate at the Eluru District Court, said that in the post-pandemic period, people have become more conscious about their health and are increasingly turning to natural food options. A vendor selling palm fruits said that he was earning Rs 2,000 per day due to high demand this summer.