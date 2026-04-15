LED streetlight rollout in AP under SLNP gains speed nationwide

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is strengthening the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) to support India’s climate goals and sustainable urban development.

Launched in 2015, the programme has saved 9,031 million kWh annually, reduced peak demand by 1,505 MW and cut 6.2 million tonnes of carbon emissions. Andhra Pradesh leads the country with 29.47 lakh LED street lights across rural and urban areas. In urban local bodies alone, EESL’s work has saved 390 million kWh annually, reduced costs by Rs 234 crore and cut 0.36 million tonnes of emissions.

The state is preparing Phase II with smart lighting. It signed an MoU with EESL to implement an IoT-based system for 7.5 lakh lights, with APSEEDCO as consultant. Officials aim to complete tendering by May 2026.