Major overhaul underway at Donkarayi Canal Power House

VIJAYAWADA: The Donkarayi Canal Power House, a modest yet strategically vital 25 MW hydroelectric station near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, is currently undergoing its first major refurbishment in over a decade. Commissioned in 1983, the plant has long served as a critical link in the Sileru hydroelectric cascade, ensuring efficient water utilisation across multiple downstream projects.

The station, equipped with machinery supplied by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), generates about 100 million units annually. It draws water from the Upper Sileru Power House at Guntawada and local catchments, channelling discharge through a 15.6-km canal into the Lower Sileru Power House. This cascading system maximises energy extraction from the same water volume, making Donkarayi indispensable despite its relatively small capacity.

The current overhaul, entrusted to Chennai-based Shree Abirami Engineering Works Limited, was initiated after an oil leak in December 2025 raised concerns over turbine efficiency.

Engineers are working round-the-clock to refurbish turbine components, replace worn-out parts, and restore mechanical performance to near-original standards.

The works are expected to conclude by the end of May, extending the unit’s operational life and improving reliability.

Parallel to turbine refurbishment, modernisation of the power canal is underway to reduce hydraulic losses and improve efficiency. Reinforcement of canal lining is expected to benefit not only Donkarayi but also downstream stations like Lower Sileru.