Severe heatwave alert issued across Andhra Pradesh; temperatures may touch 44°C

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning of severe heatwave conditions across several parts of the state on Wednesday.

According to APSDMA, severe heatwaves are likely in 46 mandals, while heatwave conditions may affect 73 mandals, particularly in the north coastal districts. High temperatures are also expected across coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said in an official statement that maximum temperatures could reach up to 44°C in parts of Rayalaseema and coastal districts. “Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail across several parts of the state today,” he said.

On Wednesday, severe heatwaves are expected in mandals across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada and East Godavari. Heatwave conditions are also likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Tirupati districts.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature of 45°C was recorded in Ontimitta (Kadapa district), followed by 44.2°C in Laddagiri (Kurnool) and Sanjamala (Nandyal), and 43.8°C in Varadayyapalem (Tirupati district).

Other notable readings included 43°C in Anumalapalli (Markapuram) and Kommipadu (Nellore), 42.8°C in Rayadurg (Anantapur), Durgi (Palnadu) and Talupula (Sri Sathya Sai), 42.6°C in Kambhamvaripalle (Annamayya), 42°C in Kopparapadu (Prakasam), 41.1°C in Kankipadu (Krishna), and 41°C in Nagari (Chittoor).

APSDMA has advised the public to take necessary precautions, including wearing caps and light-coloured cotton clothing, using sunglasses, avoiding direct sun exposure, and staying hydrated with water, lemon water, buttermilk, and coconut water.

(With inputs from PTI)