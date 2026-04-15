Special students on a trek to Everest Base

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has flagged off an Everest Base Camp expedition for students with special needs, marking a major step towards inclusive and experiential learning. Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh formally launched the expedition at his residence in Undavalli on Tuesday.

Students with special needs from government schools and junior colleges, ranging from Class 9 to Intermediate, will undertake the 16-day trek from April 15 to April 30.

The students will attempt to reach the Everest Base Camp in Nepal, located at an altitude of 5,364 metres. The group includes eight girl students and is scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu on April 15, from where the expedition will commence.

This initiative, spearheaded under Samagra Shiksha, marks the first time a government-supported team of students with special needs in India is undertaking an Everest Base Camp expedition.

Interacting with the students ahead of their departure, Minister Lokesh described the expedition as a defining life experience that goes beyond academics. He emphasised that such initiatives are designed to build confidence, resilience, and real-world exposure among students.

“Experiences like these shape character and expand horizons. Your determination and perseverance have already set you apart. This journey will only strengthen that resolve,” he said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh will continue to create opportunities that empower students with special needs and integrate them into mainstream aspirational journeys.