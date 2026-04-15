Spread party ideology vigorously, Nara Lokesh tells TDP rank and file

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that strong ideological foundations are key to effective leadership and long-term political success, Minister for HRD and IT and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh suggested the party rank and file to vigorously take the party’s ideology to the grassroots.

Participating in the ‘Coffee Kaburlu’ interactive session as part of training programmes for cluster in-charges at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Lokesh emphasised that beyond publicising welfare and development programmes being implemented by the government, it is equally important to explain the ideology driving those initiatives.

“Unity and discipline among party workers are essential for organisational strength. Sustainable political success can only be achieved by building public trust on ideological clarity,” he said.

Referring to party stalwarts, he said N T Rama Rao symbolises the global recognition of the Telugu community, while N Chandrababu Naidu showcased the strength and potential of Telugu people on the world stage. He noted that both leaders achieved success through unwavering commitment to ideology and urged current leaders to draw inspiration from them.