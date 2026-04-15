Spread party ideology vigorously, Nara Lokesh tells TDP rank and file

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that strong ideological foundations are key to effective leadership and long-term political success, Minister for HRD and IT and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh suggested the party rank and file to vigorously take the party’s ideology to the grassroots.
Participating in the ‘Coffee Kaburlu’ interactive session as part of training programmes for cluster in-charges at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Lokesh emphasised that beyond publicising welfare and development programmes being implemented by the government, it is equally important to explain the ideology driving those initiatives.
“Unity and discipline among party workers are essential for organisational strength. Sustainable political success can only be achieved by building public trust on ideological clarity,” he said.
Referring to party stalwarts, he said N T Rama Rao symbolises the global recognition of the Telugu community, while N Chandrababu Naidu showcased the strength and potential of Telugu people on the world stage. He noted that both leaders achieved success through unwavering commitment to ideology and urged current leaders to draw inspiration from them.
Lokesh underlined the need to take the party’s six core ideologies to the village level to create awareness among people. He added that both he and the Chief Minister dedicate time every week at the party office to listen to public grievances and work towards their resolution.
Lokesh said the party must be reinforced at booth and cluster levels while encouraging a new generation of ideologically trained leadership. He also urged cadres to actively use the “My TDP” mobile application to record their activities, noting that performance is being closely monitored by the party leadership.
Lokesh alleged that the former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who presided over ‘destruction, attacks, killings and corruption’ while in power, is now spreading misinformation against the coalition government. He urged party cadres to unite to counter what he described as ‘fake propaganda.’
He stressed the importance of maintaining harmony among alliance partners, likening it to a family.
“Only when leaders function with mutual respect and coordination can the government remain stable and effective,” he added.