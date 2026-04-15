Uddanam gets biomarker facility for renal ailments

Senior nephrologist Prof Tatapudi Raviraju is mentoring the project, with Andhra Medical College’s Dr G Prasad serving as principal investigator. The team has collected samples from 1,500 residents, stored at the Palasa Kidney Research Centre before being transferred to KGH for advanced testing.

Biomarker analysis will allow doctors to detect kidney disease risk up to four years in advance, offering patients the chance to take key measures. “This is the first time such large-scale biomarker testing is being carried out in Uddanam,” said Dr Raviraju and Dr Prasad.

Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav, who was briefed on the progress, urged the team to accelerate research and ensure that affected families receive timely support.

He emphasised that the findings should help prevent disease progression and reduce suffering in the region. It marks a revival of research efforts.

With renewed government backing and ICMR’s support, scientists are now moving forward with a structured plan to complete the study within the stipulated timeframe.