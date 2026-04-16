All set for Digital Census 2027 in Andhra Pradesh from today

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to launch the Digital Census 2027, with the first phase of house listing and housing census (HLO) beginning on April 16.

State Census Director J Nivas announced that this edition will be conducted entirely in digital mode, with citizens given the option of self-enumeration through a secure portal. Participants can log in with their mobile number, geo-tag their household, and submit details, generating a unique Self Enumeration ID (SE ID) for verification during field checks.

The census, mandated under the 1948 Census Act and 1990 Rules, will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will collect information on housing conditions and assets, while the second phase will focus on population enumeration, covering demographic, economic, migration, and caste data.

In AP, the exercise will span 28 districts, 669 mandals, 83 statutory towns, 228 census towns, and nearly 16,862 villages. The reference date for Census 2027 is March 1, 2027, while in snow-bound regions such as Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, it will be October 1.

Self-enumeration will be available from April 16 to 30, 2026, on https://se.census.gov.in. Citizens can log in, geo-tag their household, and submit details. House listing will then continue from May 1 to 30. The questionnaire includes 33 items covering building materials, household usage, family details, SC/ST status, amenities such as drinking water, electricity, toilets, cooking fuel, and assets.