Andhra police intensify border checks ahead of TN elections

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Police have significantly stepped up vehicle checking along the AP–Tamil Nadu borders in Tirupati and Chittoor districts ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. Police are conducting intensified checks across a nearly 150-km stretch from Tada to the Kuppam–Krishnagiri border to curb the illegal movement of cash, liquor and other inducements into Tamil Nadu.

Acting on the directives of the Election Commission of India, police have taken measures to strengthen security and tighten check posts along the inter-state border.

These checkpoints are functioning round the clock, with dedicated personnel deployed to monitor and inspect vehicles entering Tamil Nadu. Tirupati District SP L Subbarayudu is directly supervising enforcement measures. Officials said strict surveillance is being maintained at key border points, including Tada, Nagari, Kuppam, Narasingarayani Peta, Pallipattu–Karvetinagaram and Uthukottai–Suryapalli routes.