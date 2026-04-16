Andhra police intensify border checks ahead of TN elections

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Police have significantly stepped up vehicle checking along the AP–Tamil Nadu borders in Tirupati and Chittoor districts ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. Police are conducting intensified checks across a nearly 150-km stretch from Tada to the Kuppam–Krishnagiri border to curb the illegal movement of cash, liquor and other inducements into Tamil Nadu.
Acting on the directives of the Election Commission of India, police have taken measures to strengthen security and tighten check posts along the inter-state border.
These checkpoints are functioning round the clock, with dedicated personnel deployed to monitor and inspect vehicles entering Tamil Nadu. Tirupati District SP L Subbarayudu is directly supervising enforcement measures. Officials said strict surveillance is being maintained at key border points, including Tada, Nagari, Kuppam, Narasingarayani Peta, Pallipattu–Karvetinagaram and Uthukottai–Suryapalli routes.
Police are maintaining constant vigilance and closely monitoring vehicle movement to prevent the illegal transport of money or liquor that could influence voters. Officials are sending detailed reports on vehicle checks to Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi every 24 hours.
Police have strengthened coordination with their Tamil Nadu counterparts to ensure seamless enforcement on both sides of the border.
Speaking to TNIE, SP Subbarayudu said, “We have alerted all police personnel in border subdivisions and are conducting continuous vehicle inspections. Our teams are working round the clock to prevent the flow of money and liquor across the border. We are also regularly sharing updates with the Election Commission and coordinating closely with our counterparts in Tamil Nadu.”
Officials said the enhanced security measures reflect the commitment of enforcement agencies to uphold electoral integrity and maintain law and order during the polling period.