Andhra Pradesh HC issues notices to officials on ‘temple’ in Akiveedu

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that certain individuals were undertaking temple construction in Akiveedu village without obtaining mandatory permissions and that authorities had failed to intervene, local resident Vanga Joshna Devi, along with two others, filed an urgent lunch motion petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday. The petition came up for hearing before Justice Konakanti Srinivasa Reddy. During the proceedings, counsel representing the Akiveedu Nagar Major Panchayat Commissioner assured the court that no hasty action, including demolition, would be carried out without obtaining the necessary statutory permissions. The court recorded this assurance.

In addition, the court issued notices to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary, Commissioner, West Godavari district collector, Akiveedu Nagar Major Panchayat Commissioner, Akiveedu mandal tahsildar, and a local respondent, Manikyalarao of Pedapeta. The respondents were directed to file detailed counters.

The matter has been adjourned for two weeks. Notably, Assembly deputy speaker and Undi MLA Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju personally appeared in court and presented his arguments.

Jada Sravan Kumar, counsel for the petitioners, argued that the land in question is classified as government land as per revenue records and stated that the site houses an old structure identified locally as the “Gonthemma temple,” along with a public gathering space. However, local representatives have been describing it as an ancient “Ramalayam.” He further alleged that attempts were being made to construct a Lord Rama temple at the site of the dilapidated structure.