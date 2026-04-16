Andhra Pradesh

Eight Karnataka pilgrims killed as car collides with tanker in Kurnool

About ten passengers were injured and shifted to the Government Hospital in Yemmiganur for treatment.
The mishap occurred near Chilakaladona in Mantralayam mandal when a Bolero carrying devotees to the Raghavendra Swamy temple collided with a tanker.
The mishap occurred near Chilakaladona in Mantralayam mandal when a Bolero carrying devotees to the Raghavendra Swamy temple collided with a tanker.Photo | Special arrangement.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

Eight persons from Karnataka were killed in a road accident in Kurnool district on Thursday. The mishap occurred near Chilakaladona village in Mantralayam mandal when a Bolero vehicle, carrying devotees to the Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy temple in Mantralayam, collided with a ready-mix concrete tanker lorry.

Five persons died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries during treatment. About ten passengers were injured and shifted to the Government Hospital in Yemmiganur for treatment.

Ministers TG Bharath Gupta and BC Janardhan Reddy expressed shock over the incident. Describing the loss of lives as deeply painful, particularly as the victims were on a pilgrimage, they directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay.

The Ministers also conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of all necessary support.

pilgrims
Kurnool road accident

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