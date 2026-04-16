Eight Karnataka pilgrims killed as car collides with tanker in Kurnool

Eight persons from Karnataka were killed in a road accident in Kurnool district on Thursday. The mishap occurred near Chilakaladona village in Mantralayam mandal when a Bolero vehicle, carrying devotees to the Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy temple in Mantralayam, collided with a ready-mix concrete tanker lorry.

Five persons died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries during treatment. About ten passengers were injured and shifted to the Government Hospital in Yemmiganur for treatment.

Ministers TG Bharath Gupta and BC Janardhan Reddy expressed shock over the incident. Describing the loss of lives as deeply painful, particularly as the victims were on a pilgrimage, they directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay.

The Ministers also conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of all necessary support.