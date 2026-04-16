Girls outshine boys as Andhra Pradesh records 81% pass in Intermediate Public Examinations

VIJAYAWADA: The results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) were released on Wednesday. Once again girls outshined boys in the results. While the pass per cent in Intermediate Second Year (General) was registered at 81%, in the First Year the percentage was 77%.

While Krishna (90%), Guntur (88%) and Vizag (85%) districts topped the table, Annamayya district stood at the bottom with 62% in the first year exams. When it come to the second year exams, Krishna (92%), Guntur (88%) and NTR (87%) districts topped the table, while Annamayya district was at the bottom with 67%.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh expressed happiness over the results saying that this year’s IPE results have achieved the highest pass percentage in the last 12 years, with 77% in the 1st year and 81% in the 2nd year-marking the second-highest performance in the last 12 years. The improvement has been particularly remarkable in Government and Government-managed institutions.

In Government Junior Colleges (GJCs), for 1st year students, the pass percentage stands at 54%, the highest in the 12 years. For 2nd year, the pass percentage stands at 68%, marking the second-highest performance in last 12 years.

This achievement is a testament to the hard work of students, Principals, Junior Lecturers, and the focused efforts of all stakeholders towards academic excellence, Lokesh said.