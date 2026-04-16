Girls outshine boys as Andhra Pradesh records 81% pass in Intermediate Public Examinations

VIJAYAWADA: The results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) were released on Wednesday. Once again girls outshined boys in the results. While the pass per cent in Intermediate Second Year (General) was registered at 81%, in the First Year the percentage was 77%.
While Krishna (90%), Guntur (88%) and Vizag (85%) districts topped the table, Annamayya district stood at the bottom with 62% in the first year exams. When it come to the second year exams, Krishna (92%), Guntur (88%) and NTR (87%) districts topped the table, while Annamayya district was at the bottom with 67%.
HRD Minister Nara Lokesh expressed happiness over the results saying that this year’s IPE results have achieved the highest pass percentage in the last 12 years, with 77% in the 1st year and 81% in the 2nd year-marking the second-highest performance in the last 12 years. The improvement has been particularly remarkable in Government and Government-managed institutions.
In Government Junior Colleges (GJCs), for 1st year students, the pass percentage stands at 54%, the highest in the 12 years. For 2nd year, the pass percentage stands at 68%, marking the second-highest performance in last 12 years.
This achievement is a testament to the hard work of students, Principals, Junior Lecturers, and the focused efforts of all stakeholders towards academic excellence, Lokesh said.
“To those who couldn’t succeed this time - don’t lose heart. Use this as a stepping stone, keep working hard, and come back stronger. I request parents, college and society at large to be a moral support to students at this sensitive juncture. Wishing all students the very best in their future endeavours. May you continue to learn, grow, and succeed,” Lokesh posted on ‘X’.
Officials of the Board of Intermediate Education informed that there is a provision for 1st and 2nd Year Candidates to apply for Recounting (RC) and Supply of Scanned Copy cum Re-verification (RV) of valued answer scripts. The dates for applying for RC and RV are from April 20 to 27. Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) (Theory) Examinations will be held from May 21 to June 4 in two sessions (09:00AM to 12:00 PM) & (02:30 PM to 05:30 PM).
Improvement facility is provided for 1st Year Students only for the candidates who passed in all subjects during IPE March 2026. If any 2nd Year passed student in IPE March 2026 wish to improve their performance in any subject should appear in all papers including practical by cancellation of their previous performance.
IPASE Practical Examinations will be conducted from June 7 to 11 at District Headquarters only.
Ethics & Human Values Exam will be conducted on June 5 and Environmental Education Exam will be conducted on June 6. The date for payment of Examination fee for IPASE 2026 at college level is from April 20 to 27.