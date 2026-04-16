Housing works to be completed by September: Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy has directed officials to expedite all pending housing construction works across the state and ensure their completion by September.

Reviewing the progress of various housing schemes with senior officials of the Housing Department on Wednesday, the Minister emphasised that while speeding up the works, there should not be any compromise on quality.

Officials were also asked to achieve at least 50 percent progress by the end of June.

Reviewing centrally sponsored schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-1 and PMAY-2), the Minister called for further acceleration in construction activities to meet targets on time.

With regard to the NTR Rural Housing Scheme, he directed officials to strictly adhere to quality standards while maintaining the pace of construction.

The Minister also stressed the need for transparency in the selection of beneficiaries and instructed officials to promptly address issues related to land availability and supply of construction materials.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Parthasarathy said the primary objective is to fulfill the dream of owning a house for every eligible poor family. He directed officials to intensify field-level monitoring and ensure timely completion and handover of houses to beneficiaries.