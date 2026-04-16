Juvvaladinne harbour belongs to fishermen: Jagan Mohan Reddy

NELLORE: Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that once YSRCP returns to power, a private defence company operating at Juvvaladinne will be relocated, asserting that all fishing harbours, including Juvvaladinne, rightfully belong to fishermen and cannot be taken away from them.

The YSRCP chief inspected the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour and interacted with local fishermen here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, he alleged that the harbour stands as an example of the injustices prevailing in the State.

He alleged that the government has failed to safeguard fishermen’s interests and instead is attempting to displace them.

Referring to an incident involving seized Tamil Nadu boats, Y S Jagan claimed that after Nara Lokesh visited the harbour on March 12, the seized boats were removed on March 16 without any arrests being made. He further alleged that there was clear evidence of call data records linking Polisetty, a close associate of TDP Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao, with a Tamil Nadu boat owner, which, he claimed, indicated the ruling party’s role in the disappearance of the seized boats from the harbour.

“Was even a single person arrested in connection with the removal of the seized boats?” Jagan questioned, alleging the involvement of influential leaders, including Nara Lokesh and MP Beeda Masthan Rao, in the incident.

Accusing ruling party leaders of acting against fishermen, Y S Jagan reiterated that fishing harbours are the rightful assets of fishing communities and vowed that the YSRCP would ensure their control is restored once it returns to power.