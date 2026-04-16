Koneru Park to get facelift with Rs 6 crore in Andhra's Tekkali

SRIKAKULAM: Pattumahadevi Koneru Park in the heart of Tekkali is all set to get a facelift with the officials sending proposals for the beautification works with an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore of the Rs 13 crore sanctioned by the government.

State Minister and Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed officials to accelerate existing development woks with high standards besides assuring the administrative sanction for the beautification works.

The residents of Tekkali have been using Pattumahadevi Lake for walking, jogging and kids’ play arena from the past few decades.

Atchennaidu, who was instrumental for the sanction of Rs 13 crore, recently participated as a chief guest for the opening ceremony of Kargil Park, which has become a major local attraction in Srikakulam. Inspired by the success of Kargil Park, the Minister directed the district officials to make Pattumahadevi lake park into a modern recreational landmark.

According to the new design submitted by expert architects, a massive statue of NTR will be installed in the centre of the lake, a scenic bridge will be constructed to connect the main bank to the central statue, theme gardens reflecting modern aesthetics on the banks, sports hub to engage the youth in sports including cricket nets and pickleball courts, and extensive greenery.

Speaking to TNIE, Atchennaidu said Rs 13 crore was sanctioned for the development of the park. Now proposals will be sent with Rs 6 crore to take up development works.