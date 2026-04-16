Minister Dola inaugurates Anna Canteen, announces works in Singarayakonda

ONGOLE: Anna Canteen, a long-awaited facility for the people of Singarayakonda, was inaugurated on Wednesday by Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

The minister served food to consumers and joined leaders for lunch, expressing satisfaction with the quality and taste. He directed staff to maintain standards of cleanliness and service.

Dola said the government has opened 62 Anna Canteens in rural areas during the second phase, in addition to 207 established earlier.

In Prakasam district, new canteens were launched in Singarayakonda, Darsi, and Yerragondapalem.

Across the State, around 2.2 lakh people benefit daily from affordable meals. Breakfast and lunch are served at Rs 5, with dinner available if requested. The minister also announced development projects in Singarayakonda, including road widening works worth Rs 3 crore, installation of streetlights, and construction of a Super Bazar with cooperative society funds.

He said the government remains committed to women’s empowerment and public welfare despite financial challenges, and is implementing the ‘Super Six’ assurances.

Later, addressing the media, Dola criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Juvvaladinne fishing harbour, calling it political drama.

He accused the YSRCP of creating divisions during its tenure and highlighted measures taken by the present government for fishermen, including restricting Tamil Nadu boats, providing Rs 20,000 compensation during the fishing ban, and subsidies for nets and motorboats.