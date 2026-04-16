‘Most parts of Andhra Pradesh likely to get below-normal rainfall this monsoon’

VISAKHAPATNAM: Most parts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive below-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the outlook to likely development of El Niño conditions.

According to the IMD’s first-stage forecast, seasonal rainfall across the country during June to September is expected to be around 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), indicating a below-normal monsoon.

The expected rainfall deficiency in Andhra Pradesh is linked to El Niño, which weakens monsoon activity over India. Most regions are likely to receive below-normal rainfall, though some central districts may record normal or slightly above-normal levels. Pockets of North Coastal Andhra may receive above-normal rainfall.

District projections indicate above-normal rainfall in Kurnool, Nandyal, Krishna, NTR and Guntur, while Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai may see normal rainfall. Parts of Prakasam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, along with pockets of Parvathipuram-Manyam and ASR districts, may receive normal to above-normal rainfall.

However, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East and West Godavari, Bapatla, Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, YSR Kadapa and Annamayya are likely to receive below-normal rainfall. The IMD will issue an updated forecast in May.