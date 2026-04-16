NDA plans to mobilise support for women’s quota bill in a big way

VIJAYAWADA: The meeting of NDA leaders held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at his camp office in Undavalli on Wednesday, resolved to mobilise unanimous support for the Women’s Reservation Bill by inviting all political parties in the State, including the YSRCP, to join the initiative.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by Chief Minister Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP State president PVN Madhav, and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

During the meeting, the leaders approved a proposal to organise a special event in Amaravati on April 17. Legislators from all parties, including MLAs and MLCs, are expected to gather and watch the proceedings of the Women’s Reservation Bill live.

Prominent women leaders and other distinguished personalities will also be invited to attend the event. The NDA leaders also decided to arrange speeches by key political figures immediately after the Bill is passed in the Lok Sabha, expressing solidarity and support for the landmark legislation.

During the meeting, which lasted over two and a half hours, the leaders held detailed discussions on recent developments in New Delhi, issues related to the State bifurcation, and the progress of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The move is seen as an effort to build political consensus across party lines on the crucial legislation aimed at enhancing women’s representation in governance.