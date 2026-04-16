Nellatur jetty will be ready in six months: Minister Janardhan Reddy

NELLORE: R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy said the long-pending Nellatur fishing jetty will become operational within the next six months. He, along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, MLC Beeda Ravichandra and AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satya, inspected the jetty.

The team reviewed the progress of works and held discussions with Krishnapatnam port officials. They later inspected the incomplete jetty works at Nellatur.

The Minister said authorities have completed works worth Rs 17 crore under the Adani Krishnapatnam Port project. He said officials will take up the remaining works, estimated at Rs 12 crore as per the Detailed Project Report, on priority and complete them within the six-month timeframe.

Somireddy brought to the notice of the Minister the long-pending demand of fishermen for a second jetty. The Minister directed officials to prepare proposals and examine the feasibility of constructing an additional jetty.