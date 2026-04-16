NTR district Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths take Kalingiri Santhi into custody in DA case

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials took the Endowment department assistant commissioner officer Kalingiri Santhi into their custody as a part of investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets cases registered against her on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that ACB officials carried out surprise inspections at her residence and other places on April 8 and arrested her for allegedly amassing properties and other irregularities.

During the raids, officials seized incriminating documents and unearthed assets such as a residential flat in Vizag, a G+2 building at Kunchanapalli, around 770 grams of gold ornaments, nearly 3 kg of silver articles, cash worth Rs 1.15 lakh, bank balances of about Rs 3 lakh, a Volkswagen Polo car, a motorcycle, and electronic gadgets.

ACB officials said Santhi will be questioned for three days and the officials are suspecting that she might have financial transactions with former Rajyasabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who is accused in the sensational multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.