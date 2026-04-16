Prepare plan for use of Godavari waters: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the utilisation of Godavari waters once the Polavaram project is completed. He emphasised that water from the right and left main canals should be diverted to reservoirs and tanks to meet irrigation and drinking water needs.

Reviewing the progress of irrigation projects at the camp office on Wednesday, the Chief Minister assessed the projects of Polavaram, Veligonda, Handri–Neeva Sujala Sravanthi, Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link, Chintalapudi Lift Scheme, Varikapudiselu, and North Andhra, along with groundwater augmentation programs Jaladhara and Jal Harathi.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to accelerate works on North Andhra projects including Tharakarama, Mahendratanaya, Thotapalli Barrage, Maddulavalasa, Janjavathi, and Hiramandalam lift schemes.

He set deadlines for interlinking rivers, directing that the Vamsadhara–Nagavali link be completed by December and the Nagavali–Champavathi link by July. With hurdles cleared, tenders for the prestigious Neradi Barrage on the Vamsadhara River in Srikakulam are to be floated immediately.

On Polavaram, the Chief Minister stressed that the project should be developed as a major tourist destination with hotels, shopping areas, and boating facilities from Polavaram to Papikondalu and Bhadrachalam.

He reviewed beautification designs and suggested attractions themed around water, rock, forest, and sports.