Prepare plan for use of Godavari waters: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the utilisation of Godavari waters once the Polavaram project is completed. He emphasised that water from the right and left main canals should be diverted to reservoirs and tanks to meet irrigation and drinking water needs.
Reviewing the progress of irrigation projects at the camp office on Wednesday, the Chief Minister assessed the projects of Polavaram, Veligonda, Handri–Neeva Sujala Sravanthi, Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link, Chintalapudi Lift Scheme, Varikapudiselu, and North Andhra, along with groundwater augmentation programs Jaladhara and Jal Harathi.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to accelerate works on North Andhra projects including Tharakarama, Mahendratanaya, Thotapalli Barrage, Maddulavalasa, Janjavathi, and Hiramandalam lift schemes.
He set deadlines for interlinking rivers, directing that the Vamsadhara–Nagavali link be completed by December and the Nagavali–Champavathi link by July. With hurdles cleared, tenders for the prestigious Neradi Barrage on the Vamsadhara River in Srikakulam are to be floated immediately.
On Polavaram, the Chief Minister stressed that the project should be developed as a major tourist destination with hotels, shopping areas, and boating facilities from Polavaram to Papikondalu and Bhadrachalam.
He reviewed beautification designs and suggested attractions themed around water, rock, forest, and sports.
Officials reported that major works are progressing: twin tunnel lining is 77 percent completed, approach channel earthwork 98 percent, head regulator concrete 71 percent, and irrigation tunnel lining 76 per cent.
Rehabilitation and resettlement is also underway, with 16,763 families relocated out of a target of 38,060.
Out of 95 colonies, 26 are completed, 49 will be ready by September, 2026 and 20 more by April 2027. So far, 27,089 crore has been spent, with another Rs 5,108 crore required for civil and R&R works.
The Chief Minister set a June-end deadline for completion of Veligonda Stage-I, estimated at Rs 2,042 crore. Officials reported that head regulator concrete works are 74 percent completed, tunnel benching 94 per cent, lining 66 percent, and feeder canal retaining wall 84 percent.
Handri–Neeva Phase 1 canal expansion is 92 percent completed, while Phase 2 linking works are at 85 percent completed. Of 618 minor irrigation tanks, 432 have been fully filled and 98 partially filled.
The ambitious Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar link, estimated at Rs 58,700 crore, aims to divert 200 TMC of floodwaters to Bollapalli reservoir and Nallamala Sagar DPR approval is expected by October.
Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu, Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, and senior officials participated in the review meeting.