Pushkaram works at slow pace in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Ahead of the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams, which is expected to host lakhs of devotees in Rajamahendravaram, there is growing concern about the slow pace of preparations despite ambitious proposals. The Municipal Corporations of Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur and Nidadavole have proposed works worth Rs 2,617 crore, while departments together have submitted plans amounting to Rs 5,597.1 crore. However, these proposals remain on paper.
The comprehensive plan includes 11,616 permanent and temporary works across all 50 divisions to upgrade infrastructure and ensure a smooth spiritual experience. So far, however, no significant groundwork has begun, with only a series of meetings being conducted.
Despite repeated assurances to organise the event on the lines of Prayagraj’s Kumbh Mela, progress on the ground remains minimal. Officials claim that Detailed Project Reports and estimates are ready, but implementation has yet to start. Experts from the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela management team, who recently visited the city, emphasised the need for scientific crowd management systems, but their recommendations are still pending implementation.
A recent Maha Shivaratri trial run exposed serious shortcomings. Authorities struggled to manage a crowd of just over five lakh devotees, raising concerns about handling the estimated 8 to 10 crore pilgrims expected during Pushkarams.
The absence of a concrete plan has further intensified public anxiety. Technology deployment also lags. While Prayagraj deployed 2,000 AI-powered cameras, Rajamahendravaram has proposed only about 60 AI cameras at ghats. Existing CCTV systems are reportedly inadequate.
Infrastructure gaps are equally alarming. The city currently has only 17 operational ghats compared to 256 in Prayagraj. Expansion plans remain on paper, and experts warn that even a year may not be sufficient for completion. Similarly, while Prayagraj developed nearly 800 tent cities and over 1.16 lakh toilets, local plans include just 14 Pushkar towns and around 1,000 temporary toilets. Encroachments, narrow roads and a lack of proper transport planning further complicate the situation.
Meanwhile, Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas stated that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the development and beautification of Pushkar ghats and the city. He said a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was held, and assured that there would be no shortage of funds. He added that the riverfront works are progressing and that development of bathing ghats will commence soon.
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh also reviewed the Pushkaram works and stated that a high-level meeting with officials will be conducted to provide direction for the Godavari Pushkaram preparations.
With time running out, citizens are urging authorities to shift focus from planning to swift execution. The countdown has begun, with only 27 months remaining.