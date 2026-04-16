Pushkaram works at slow pace in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Ahead of the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams, which is expected to host lakhs of devotees in Rajamahendravaram, there is growing concern about the slow pace of preparations despite ambitious proposals. The Municipal Corporations of Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur and Nidadavole have proposed works worth Rs 2,617 crore, while departments together have submitted plans amounting to Rs 5,597.1 crore. However, these proposals remain on paper.

The comprehensive plan includes 11,616 permanent and temporary works across all 50 divisions to upgrade infrastructure and ensure a smooth spiritual experience. So far, however, no significant groundwork has begun, with only a series of meetings being conducted.

Despite repeated assurances to organise the event on the lines of Prayagraj’s Kumbh Mela, progress on the ground remains minimal. Officials claim that Detailed Project Reports and estimates are ready, but implementation has yet to start. Experts from the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela management team, who recently visited the city, emphasised the need for scientific crowd management systems, but their recommendations are still pending implementation.

A recent Maha Shivaratri trial run exposed serious shortcomings. Authorities struggled to manage a crowd of just over five lakh devotees, raising concerns about handling the estimated 8 to 10 crore pilgrims expected during Pushkarams.

The absence of a concrete plan has further intensified public anxiety. Technology deployment also lags. While Prayagraj deployed 2,000 AI-powered cameras, Rajamahendravaram has proposed only about 60 AI cameras at ghats. Existing CCTV systems are reportedly inadequate.