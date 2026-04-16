Rise in fruit prices hits consumers in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Fruit prices in Visakhapatnam have risen sharply amid intense summer heat, placing a strain on household budgets while demand for fruit juices and natural cool drinks has surged.
With temperatures remaining high, residents are turning to coconut water, sugarcane juice and fresh fruit juices for relief. Vendors report brisk sales, with tender coconuts being sold at Rs 50 for small ones and Rs 60 for larger ones.
At the same time, fruit prices in Rythu bazaars have climbed to levels many consumers find difficult to afford. Prices of apples, pomegranates, grapes, oranges, kiwis, mangoes, papayas and sapota have also increased significantly.
According to data from Visakhapatnam Rythu Bazaars dated April 15, 2026, several fruit varieties have seen notable price points.
Raw mangoes are priced at Rs 50 per kilogram, while ripe mangoes are selling at Rs 100 per kilogram. Banganapalli mangoes have reached Rs 150 per kilogram, and Rasalu varieties are priced at Rs 140 per kilogram.
Pomegranates are being sold between Rs 200 and Rs 225 per kilogram depending on quality. Apples range from Rs 170 to Rs 270 per kilogram across varieties, while kiwi is priced at Rs 350 per kilogram. Grapes vary widely, with white seedless grapes at Rs 130 per kilogram and red Australian seedless grapes reaching up to Rs 390 per kilogram.
Other fruits include papaya at Rs 36 per kilogram, sapota at Rs 50 per kilogram, guava between Rs 50 and Rs 100 per kilogram, and watermelon between Rs 26 and Rs 34 per kilogram. Oranges range from Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kilogram, while baby oranges are priced at Rs 180 per kilogram.
A comparison with prices from March 2, 2026, shows a sharp rise in several categories. For instance, Banganapalli mangoes, which were priced between Rs 45 and Rs 90 per kilogram earlier, are now being sold at Rs 150 per kilogram. Ripe mango varieties that were available for as low as Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kilogram have now doubled.
Prasad, Estate Officer at Gopalapatnam Rythu Bazaar, confirmed that fruit prices have increased across the board in recent weeks.
Consumers say the rising prices are making it difficult to maintain a balanced diet. A private hospital nurse said that while fruits are essential, especially during summer, the increasing costs are forcing middle-class families to reconsider their spending. She said fruits are taking up a large portion of monthly income, making it difficult to manage other household expenses.