Rise in fruit prices hits consumers in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Fruit prices in Visakhapatnam have risen sharply amid intense summer heat, placing a strain on household budgets while demand for fruit juices and natural cool drinks has surged.

With temperatures remaining high, residents are turning to coconut water, sugarcane juice and fresh fruit juices for relief. Vendors report brisk sales, with tender coconuts being sold at Rs 50 for small ones and Rs 60 for larger ones.

At the same time, fruit prices in Rythu bazaars have climbed to levels many consumers find difficult to afford. Prices of apples, pomegranates, grapes, oranges, kiwis, mangoes, papayas and sapota have also increased significantly.

According to data from Visakhapatnam Rythu Bazaars dated April 15, 2026, several fruit varieties have seen notable price points.

Raw mangoes are priced at Rs 50 per kilogram, while ripe mangoes are selling at Rs 100 per kilogram. Banganapalli mangoes have reached Rs 150 per kilogram, and Rasalu varieties are priced at Rs 140 per kilogram.

Pomegranates are being sold between Rs 200 and Rs 225 per kilogram depending on quality. Apples range from Rs 170 to Rs 270 per kilogram across varieties, while kiwi is priced at Rs 350 per kilogram. Grapes vary widely, with white seedless grapes at Rs 130 per kilogram and red Australian seedless grapes reaching up to Rs 390 per kilogram.