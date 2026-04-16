RTC staff issues will be addressed soon, says Minister Dola

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy assured that the coalition government will take positive action to resolve all demands and issues of RTC employees at the earliest.

RTC Executive Director (Admin) KS Brahmananda Reddy, Ongole RTC RM Satyanarayana, Zonal Chairman S Suresh Reddy, DM G Srinivas, CPI State Secretary G Eswaraiah, AITUC leaders Ravulapalli Ravindra Nath and S Venkata Subbaiah, and AP JAC leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and Perraju attended the AP PTD (erstwhile RTC) Employees Union Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Earlier, the 75th anniversary celebrations began with a rally of nearly 8,000 EU activists from 129 depots and four non-operational units across the State.

The “Employees Union State 28th Mahasabha” also commenced, where leaders unanimously elected a new state committee.

Palisetty Damodara Rao was chosen as State President, GV Narasaiah as General Secretary, and P Subrahmanyam Raju as Working President, along with other office bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, Damodara demanded immediate withdrawal of the government’s decision to introduce private electricity buses under the PPP mode, clearance of pending DA and arrears of the 11th PRC, and resolution of long-pending employee issues.

He also urged recruitment to fill 8,000 vacancies, announced the 12th PRC, and interim relief as promised.

Appreciating the ‘Stree Shakti’ free travel scheme for women, he stressed that RTC employees’ contribution is crucial to its success and called for clearing related issues.