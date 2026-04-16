TDP revamps structure, elevates Minister Lokesh as national working president

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant organisational overhaul that signals a decisive shift in its future trajectory, the Telugu Desam Party has announced its Politburo, national, and State committees, marking a new phase in the TDP’s evolution with HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh at the centre of its organisational leadership.
The appointment of Lokesh as the national working president underscores a major generational transition within the TDP, positioning him firmly at the helm of party affairs and indicating a clear roadmap for the TDP’s future leadership.
Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has been reappointed as the State TDP president, completing a leadership alignment aimed at strengthening the party structure ahead of future political challenges.
In a landmark move reflecting its commitment to women’s empowerment, the TDP has appointed Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari as its first-ever woman national general secretary.
She will serve alongside Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and Rajesh Kilaru as the TDP national general secretaries. This decision sends a strong political message, aligning with the broader vision of enhanced women’s representation, particularly in context of the Women’s Reservation framework.
The newly constituted organisational structure includes a 29-member Politburo, a 31-member National Committee, and a 185-member State Committee. The committees have been formed after extensive deliberations, factoring in social, regional, and political balance, keeping long-term goals, including 2029 polls in mind.
New TDP Politburo comprises 29 members
A defining feature of this restructuring is its strong emphasis on social justice and inclusive representation. Of the 185 members in the State Committee, 122 belong to weaker sections. It includes 77 members from Backwards Classes, 25 from Scheduled Castes, 7 from Scheduled Tribes, and 13 from minority communities. The percentage-wise representation in the new committees is BCs - 40%, SCs - 25%, STs - 3.8%, Minorities - 7%.
The committees have been structured broadly in line with population ratio, ensuring equitable participation across social groups. Women have been given unprecedented importance in the new structure, with 50 women included in the State Committee and significant representation ensured in the Politburo and National Committee. This approach reflects the party’s alignment with the policy direction of 33 per cent reservation for women, TDP leaders said.
The restructuring also marks a bold departure from convention by elevating grassroots leadership to the highest levels of the party. For the first time, Gantyada Sridevi, a mandal party president, and Guttikonda Dhanunjay, a cluster incharge, have been inducted directly into the Politburo. The committee formation reflects a clear shift towards a merit-based system, where loyalty, hard work, and proven contribution to the party have been prioritised.
The imprint of Lokesh’s leadership is widely seen across the restructuring exercise. Building on the vision articulated during the Kadapa Mahanadu, Lokesh has translated the slogan ‘Cadre is the leader’ into a functional principle. Over the past years, as the national general secretary, his focus has been on cadre welfare and recognition and the same can be seen in the party’s newly announced organisational structure that opens up leadership pathways for karyakartas.
The TDP views this restructuring as a strategic and forward- looking exercise aimed at building a robust organisational foundation for the future. Leaders who could not be accommodated in nominated posts have been given meaningful roles within the party.
Congratulating all the leaders who have secured posts in the new TDP committees, Chief Minister and party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu posted on ‘X’ “We have constituted the Politburo, national, and state committees by honoring our seniors, providing opportunities to newcomers, and upholding social justice. We have appointed the party committees taking into account factors such as loyalty to the party, the spirit of hard work, and the infusion of young blood. I hope these new committees will work even more effectively to take the government’s programs to the people as a party that continuously aspires for the state’s development. Working in the Telugu Desam Party means... working for the state’s developmentwith the great resolve that this entails, I hope you will successfully carry out the responsibilities entrusted to you.”
Expressing happiness over his appointment as the TDP national working president, Lokesh posted on ‘X’ “Grateful to our party cadre, whose unwavering belief has shaped my journey, and to our leader Shri @ncbn garu for his constant guidance and trust.”