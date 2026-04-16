TDP revamps structure, elevates Minister Lokesh as national working president

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant organisational overhaul that signals a decisive shift in its future trajectory, the Telugu Desam Party has announced its Politburo, national, and State committees, marking a new phase in the TDP’s evolution with HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh at the centre of its organisational leadership.

The appointment of Lokesh as the national working president underscores a major generational transition within the TDP, positioning him firmly at the helm of party affairs and indicating a clear roadmap for the TDP’s future leadership.

Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has been reappointed as the State TDP president, completing a leadership alignment aimed at strengthening the party structure ahead of future political challenges.

In a landmark move reflecting its commitment to women’s empowerment, the TDP has appointed Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari as its first-ever woman national general secretary.

She will serve alongside Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and Rajesh Kilaru as the TDP national general secretaries. This decision sends a strong political message, aligning with the broader vision of enhanced women’s representation, particularly in context of the Women’s Reservation framework.

The newly constituted organisational structure includes a 29-member Politburo, a 31-member National Committee, and a 185-member State Committee. The committees have been formed after extensive deliberations, factoring in social, regional, and political balance, keeping long-term goals, including 2029 polls in mind.