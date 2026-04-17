Achieve 15% growth target with good planning: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to implement both micro and macro-level planning strategies to achieve the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) target. He emphasised the need for short, medium and long-term planning to attain optimal productivity levels across sectors.
Holding a review meeting on the Finance Department on Thursday, he said field-level execution is vital to achieve the 15 per cent growth target. The officials should ensure effective implementation of these plans down to the grassroots level. Naidu noted that the State is already providing essential resources such as water and electricity to the farm sector and industries, and stressed the need for focused efforts to further enhance productivity.
Despite financial constraints, the government has not increased electricity tariff and it is also bearing an additional burden of Rs 4,600 crore arising from the irrelevant decisions taken by the previous regime, he mentioned.
Naidu directed the revenue-generating departments to meet their targets without imposing any burden on the public. The completion of key projects like Capital Amaravati and Polavaram will significantly boost wealth creation in the State, he said.
Naidu made it clear that there is no shortage of funds for priority projects and that they should be completed speedily with the Centre’s support to accelerate development. The officials should utilise the Central schemes like Purvodaya and Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment to achieve rapid economic development, he said.
The Chief Minister reiterated that welfare schemes should be implemented in accordance with the welfare calendar. He further directed the officials to focus on securing funds due to the State under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.
Criticising the previous regime for shutting down Anna Canteens, he said despite challenges, the NDA government is providing meals to the poor through 269 Anna Canteens across the State..
Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Principal Secretary (Finance) Peeyush Kumar and other senior officials attended the review meeting.