Achieve 15% growth target with good planning: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to implement both micro and macro-level planning strategies to achieve the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) target. He emphasised the need for short, medium and long-term planning to attain optimal productivity levels across sectors.

Holding a review meeting on the Finance Department on Thursday, he said field-level execution is vital to achieve the 15 per cent growth target. The officials should ensure effective implementation of these plans down to the grassroots level. Naidu noted that the State is already providing essential resources such as water and electricity to the farm sector and industries, and stressed the need for focused efforts to further enhance productivity.

Despite financial constraints, the government has not increased electricity tariff and it is also bearing an additional burden of Rs 4,600 crore arising from the irrelevant decisions taken by the previous regime, he mentioned.