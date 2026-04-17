AP govt tightens guidelines as nursing seats go vacant in state

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a major policy shift in the establishment of nursing education institutions, aiming to balance demand and supply while improving training quality.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that only proposals submitted in response to official government notifications will be considered, while unsolicited or suo motu applications will no longer be entertained.

Reviewing nursing education at the Secretariat, the minister noted that the State currently has 691 institutions producing nearly 32,000 graduates annually, with about 6,000 seats going unfilled each year.

Since 2014, 243 colleges and schools have been sanctioned, mostly through voluntary proposals. Last year, the coalition government invited applications for new colleges, receiving 345 proposals, which are now under review by a high-power committee. Exceptions will apply to tribal areas, he added.

The minister stressed that training must adapt to changing healthcare needs, including geriatric care, child health and mental health services. Plans are underway to introduce postgraduate residency programmes in government institutions to address these areas.