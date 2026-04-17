CCTV 360system boosts policing, speeds up crime detection in AP

VIJAYAWADA: In a powerful demonstration of technology redefining law enforcement, the state’s advanced surveillance ecosystem has begun to decisively outsmart criminals, turning every street into a monitored zone and every escape into a dead end.

The Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), through its cutting-edge CCTV360 system, is enabling police to track suspects in real time, leading to swift arrests and faster case resolution. The CCTV360 system, integrated with RTGS, uses Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to analyse vehicle movements across the state.

Once a vehicle number is flagged, the system enables historical tracking, live monitoring, predictive movement and instant alerts.

Recent cases in Tiruvuru and Guntur highlight how AI-driven CCTV analytics are transforming policing. On April 7, police used the RTGS CCTV360 network to track a stolen motorcycle in Tiruvuru. Real-time monitoring and instant alerts helped trace the vehicle, leading to the accused’s arrest within minutes and recovery of the bike.