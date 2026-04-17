CCTV 360system boosts policing, speeds up crime detection in AP

VIJAYAWADA: In a powerful demonstration of technology redefining law enforcement, the state’s advanced surveillance ecosystem has begun to decisively outsmart criminals, turning every street into a monitored zone and every escape into a dead end.
The Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), through its cutting-edge CCTV360 system, is enabling police to track suspects in real time, leading to swift arrests and faster case resolution. The CCTV360 system, integrated with RTGS, uses Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to analyse vehicle movements across the state.
Once a vehicle number is flagged, the system enables historical tracking, live monitoring, predictive movement and instant alerts.
Recent cases in Tiruvuru and Guntur highlight how AI-driven CCTV analytics are transforming policing. On April 7, police used the RTGS CCTV360 network to track a stolen motorcycle in Tiruvuru. Real-time monitoring and instant alerts helped trace the vehicle, leading to the accused’s arrest within minutes and recovery of the bike.
Officials said over 14,700 high-tech cameras across districts are integrated with the RTGS CCTV360 platform, strengthening surveillance and improving crime detection and response.
“These cameras provide 360-degree coverage, capturing live movements at junctions and public spaces. Once a vehicle is recorded, it can be tracked anywhere in the state through this interconnected network. Suspicious vehicles are instantly flagged by ANPR-enabled Matrix cameras, ensuring no movement goes unnoticed,” officials explained.
Under the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, all CCTVs have been upgraded to AI-enabled systems. These intelligent cameras are capable of detecting law and order disturbances, rash driving, hit-and-run incidents, and emergency situations.
“Beyond crime control, the system also assists authorities in disaster response, enabling real-time monitoring and faster relief operations. With AI-driven surveillance tightening its grip, the days when criminals could act unseen are rapidly fading. The RTGS CCTV360 system is not just solving crimes, it is preventing them, accelerating investigations, and ensuring transparency,” RTGS officials said.