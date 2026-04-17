Complete 5,000 temples in AP within two years: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete the construction of 5,000 temples across the State within two years using Srivani funds.

Chairing a review meeting on the Endowments department at the Secretariat on Thursday evening, he announced the formation of a State-level committee to oversee temple construction and instructed district administrations to coordinate with local representatives for site proposals.

Each constituency is expected to see 25-30 temples built, with pilot projects based on three design models.