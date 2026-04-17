Complete 5,000 temples in AP within two years: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete the construction of 5,000 temples across the State within two years using Srivani funds.
Chairing a review meeting on the Endowments department at the Secretariat on Thursday evening, he announced the formation of a State-level committee to oversee temple construction and instructed district administrations to coordinate with local representatives for site proposals.
Each constituency is expected to see 25-30 temples built, with pilot projects based on three design models.
The Chief Minister stressed that every temple must include protective walls and that approvals should be expedited. He also called for master plans for 22 major temples, noting that plans for Simhachalam, Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, Penuganchiprolu, Srikalahasti, and Kanipakam are already prepared.
These plans will focus on amenities such as traffic management, parking, accommodation, and sanitation. Naidu emphasised that cleanliness is as important as sanctity, pointing out that pilgrim footfall has surged, with over 1.20 crore devotees visiting Srisailam and Vijayawada Kanakadurga temples in 2025–26. He said ‘Annaprasadam’ should be extended to more temples on the lines of Tirumala. Currently, 111 temples serve meals, including daily ‘Nityannadanam’ in 65 temples, benefiting 80,000 devotees daily at an annual cost of Rs 157.85 crore.
Naidu also called for temple town development plans to promote spiritual tourism, improved lodging facilities, and adoption of TTD’s crowd management practices.