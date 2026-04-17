‘Jagan indulging in malicious politics and spreading lies on harbour project’

VIJAYAWADA: Ministers BC Janardhan Reddy (Infrastructures and Investments) and Kollu Ravindra (Excise, Mines and Geology) came down heavily on former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused him of indulging in ‘malicious politics’ and spreading misinformation over the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour project.
Speaking to the media at the State Secretariat along with Special Chief Secretary M T Krishna Babu on Thursday, the ministers alleged that Jagan was attempting to create fear among investors and trying to obstruct development initiatives.
They asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as an investment-friendly destination, attracting large-scale investments and creating employment opportunities for youth. Unable to accept this, the opposition has resorted to false propaganda, they said.
Refuting allegations of privatisation of the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour, the Ministers clarified that such claims were “completely baseless.”
Minister Janardhan Reddy explained that out of the total 114 acres of harbour land, only 7 acres have been allotted to Sagar Defence Engineering Limited. Similarly, out of the 900-metre jetty, only 150 metres will be used by the company, keeping long-term requirements in view.
He accused the opposition of twisting facts and attempting to provoke fishermen for political mileage. “There will be no loss to fishermen due to this project. On the contrary, it will improve local employment and livelihood opportunities,” he said.
Ravindra said that Jagan’s remarks at Juvvaladinne reflected his familiar pattern of spreading unrest and opposing progress. “His entire approach seems rooted in anarchy,” Kollu Ravindra remarked. He directly questioned Jagan: “Are you not the one who delayed the fishing harbour works by failing to clear bills?” He said work on the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour has moved forward at a good pace, even though some minor tasks remain.