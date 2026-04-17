‘Jagan indulging in malicious politics and spreading lies on harbour project’

VIJAYAWADA: Ministers BC Janardhan Reddy (Infrastructures and Investments) and Kollu Ravindra (Excise, Mines and Geology) came down heavily on former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused him of indulging in ‘malicious politics’ and spreading misinformation over the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour project.

Speaking to the media at the State Secretariat along with Special Chief Secretary M T Krishna Babu on Thursday, the ministers alleged that Jagan was attempting to create fear among investors and trying to obstruct development initiatives.

They asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as an investment-friendly destination, attracting large-scale investments and creating employment opportunities for youth. Unable to accept this, the opposition has resorted to false propaganda, they said.