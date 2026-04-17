Kuppam court grants bail to YSRCP general secretary Srihari

VIJAYAWADA: Kuppam court on Thursday has granted bail to the YSRCP State general secretary (Media) Pudi Srihari in a case registered against him in the alleged social media posts targeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday morning from his residence in Tadepalli and produced in the court after 33 hours of detention on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing a press conference, Srihari said he had over 25 years of experience as a senior journalist and had always operated within the bounds of the law. He alleged that certain media organisations were attempting to tarnish his reputation and clarified that no prior cases had been registered against him. Srihari stated that he had fully cooperated with the police by providing all necessary information and would continue to assist the investigation. He maintained that, despite being a political leader, he adhered to journalistic ethics and respected the law.