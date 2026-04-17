Lokesh directs SMCs to speed up school infrastructure works

VIJAYAWADA: IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh has directed officials to expedite basic infrastructure works in government schools by assigning them to School Management Committees (SMCs), aiming for faster execution and improved facilities.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials of the School Education and Intermediate Education departments at his residence in Undavalli on Thursday, the Minister stressed the need to ensure 3-star infrastructure standards in all government schools across the State.

Stating that around 60 schools were with the admission of over 1,000 students he instructed officials to prioritize 5-star facilities in those institutions.

Lokesh cited the Nidamarru Upper Primary School in Mangalagiri constituency, where increasing demand for admissions has led to competition for seats. He directed that key works such as leak-proof buildings, safe drinking water, toilets, painting, and furniture be handled by SMCs.

Officials informed the minister that Rs 143.27 crore would be required for constructing additional classrooms in model primary schools. Lokesh instructed that these works be undertaken through the State School Infrastructure Corporation. Additionally, Rs 571.11 crore is estimated for providing minimum infrastructure in model primary schools this year, and he asked officials to mobilize funds from various departments to complete the works at the earliest.