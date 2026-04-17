PDS rice imported from neighbouring states seized in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada Port

KAKINADA: Kakinada district civil supplies department officials are conducting raids and noticing the stocks of PDS rice, which are transported from neighbouring states Odisha, Telangana and Karnataka.

Kakinada Port became the hub for export of PDS rice to other countries. Many allegations are being levelled on storing of PDS rice in godowns and other places. The civil supplies department officials are conducting raids on sortex plants, godowns and rice mills and seizing PDS stocks.

On Thursday, the officials inspected Shiva Jyoti Rice Mill in Pithapuram and noticed six tonnes of fortified kernels containing rice. The Rice Mill CMR stock records are being inspected.

Kakinada district authorities seized 910 metric tonnes of PDS rice in sortex plants and warehouses in Kakinada on Wednesday.

On March 22, 2026, Kakinada Joint Collector Apoorva Bharat seized 140 metric tonnes of PDS rice at Kakinada port.

State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer and Kakinada District Civil Supply Officer (DSO) Rudraraju Satyanarayana Raju noted that 260 tonnes of PDS rice stock were in 10 lorries and 650 tonnes of stock were in plants.

The rice was found in Sortex Plant NDR Godown, Chitra Agri Exports, and Kovvuri Anand Reddy’s sortex plant.

The officials inquired of Anand Reddy and Sortex Mill Manager Srinivasa Rao. They informed the officials that the ‘‘Rice is being collected from neighbouring states of Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha at low prices. The stock was collected by local persons and bought in bulk to export foreign countries’’, they said.