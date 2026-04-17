Self-enumeration census: Naidu launches drive in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday formally participated in the State’s newly launched self-enumeration census by registering his household details online.

The initiative, part of the House Listing-House Census programme, allows citizens to record information directly through the portal se.census.gov.in (se.census.gov.in in Bing).

AP Census Director J Nivas explained the process to the Chief Minister, noting that the self-enumeration format comprises 33 questions. Citizewns can submit their details online until April 30, after which enumerators will conduct physical house listing from May 1 to 30.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the government is committed to ensuring equitable distribution of welfare and development benefits, and stressed that census data is vital for planning policies at the family-unit level.