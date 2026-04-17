Women’s bill, a step for gender justice: MP Shabari

VIJAYAWADA: Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Women’s Reservation Bill on Thursday, TDP MP Byreddy Shabari said, “Today with great pride, I support the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. On behalf of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and our visionary leader, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, I welcome this monumental step toward true gender justice in our democracy.”

She further said, “Our journey towards women’s empowerment began with our legendary founder-leader, NT Rama Rao, who was a pioneer in recognising women’s political rights. He was the first to introduce 9% reservation for women in local bodies back in the 1980s. Our Leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu increased this to 33% in local bodies, ensuring that women weren’t just voters, but decision-makers at the grassroots.”

She said the TDP has a long record of giving priority to women, from granting daughters equal rights in ancestral property to setting up Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, the first women’s university in the State.