Women’s bill, a step for gender justice: MP Shabari

VIJAYAWADA: Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Women’s Reservation Bill on Thursday, TDP MP Byreddy Shabari said, “Today with great pride, I support the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. On behalf of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and our visionary leader, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, I welcome this monumental step toward true gender justice in our democracy.”
She further said, “Our journey towards women’s empowerment began with our legendary founder-leader, NT Rama Rao, who was a pioneer in recognising women’s political rights. He was the first to introduce 9% reservation for women in local bodies back in the 1980s. Our Leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu increased this to 33% in local bodies, ensuring that women weren’t just voters, but decision-makers at the grassroots.”
She said the TDP has a long record of giving priority to women, from granting daughters equal rights in ancestral property to setting up Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, the first women’s university in the State.
“Today, by supporting this bill, we are ensuring that the doors of this ‘Temple of Democracy’ are opened wider for women across India. It is time we move from being ‘homemakers’ to ‘nation-builders’ in the truest sense,” Shabari said.
She alleged that the previous five-year YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh was a ‘dark period’ for women, claiming coordinated social media abuse targeted women leaders, NDA workers and even families of political leaders.
Shabari further alleged that women, including the Chief Minister’s wife, the Deputy Chief Minister’s minor daughters and Home Minister Anitha, faced abusive online content, including morphed images and derogatory remarks.
She claimed a small group of social media accounts linked to close associates of the former CM were behind harassment campaigns.