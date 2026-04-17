Work together to curb road mishaps: Minister to officials

Under the scheme, accident victims receive cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh within the golden hour, with additional expenses covered by the NTR Medical Services Trust.

Informants reporting about the accidents will receive Rs 25,000, increased from Rs 5,000, to encourage timely reporting and assistance.

In 2026, 96% of 19,278 victims received treatment within the golden hour, reflecting improved emergency response. However, road accidents remain a concern, with 18,381 cases and 7,572 deaths reported in 2025.

Officials said overspeeding caused 79% of accidents, with an average of 23 deaths daily.

Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur said 108 emergency services will be integrated with helpline 112 by month-end.

Training programmes will be conducted from April 20 to May 15, with plans to expand coverage to 1,500 hospitals. Officials stressed strict adherence to golden hour protocols and enhanced road safety measures.