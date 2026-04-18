Andhra Government approves Rs 2,550 crore NPSPL cathode facility in Chittoor

VIJAYAWADA: In a strategic move to strengthen India’s electronics and advanced materials ecosystem, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved a Rs 2,550 crore investment by NPSPL Speciality Chemicals Private Limited to establish a cathode material manufacturing facility in Chittoor district.

The project, spread across 105 acres in Gudupalle mandal of Chittoor district, is a significant step towards localising one of the most critical components in the electronics and battery value chain.

Cathode materials are the core functional component of lithium-ion batteries, determining battery performance, energy density, lifecycle, and safety. They are used across a wide spectrum of high-growth sectors. They include electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy storage systems and electronics hardware. In essence, no modern battery-and therefore no modern electronics ecosystem-exists without cathode materials.

The project places AP at the heart of two converging mega trends of electronics manufacturing scale-up and global energy transition towards electrification.

Cathode materials account for a significant share of battery cost. By building domestic capacity, India reduces dependence on imports, particularly from concentrated global supply chains, and strengthens its position in EVs, renewables and electronics manufacturing.