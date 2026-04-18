Banana farmers in Kadapa stare at losses amid price fluctuations

KADAPA: Banana farmers in Kadapa district are reeling under heavy losses as sharp and frequent price fluctuations unsettle the market, leaving growers worried about their future.

Farmers and officials attribute the volatility to a mix of global and local factors, including tensions in West Asia affecting exports, interference by middlemen, simultaneous harvesting in Maharashtra and Pulivendula, and erratic weather conditions. While prices showed an encouraging rise in January and February, ranging between Rs 18,000 and Rs 27,000 per tonne, they dropped steeply from March following a fall in export demand.

At one stage, prices crashed to Rs 6,000 - Rs 9,000 per tonne. Though there has been a marginal recovery to around Rs 10,000 - Rs 11,000, farmers say the rates remain far below viable levels.

Pulivendula region accounts for the largest share of banana cultivation in the district, spread over nearly 25,000 acres. Lingala mandal alone has about 5,350 hectares under the crop. The region’s bananas are known for their quality and longer shelf life of 12 to 14 days, compared to 8 to 10 days elsewhere, ensuring demand in both domestic and export markets.