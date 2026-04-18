Banana farmers in Kadapa stare at losses amid price fluctuations

KADAPA: Banana farmers in Kadapa district are reeling under heavy losses as sharp and frequent price fluctuations unsettle the market, leaving growers worried about their future.
Farmers and officials attribute the volatility to a mix of global and local factors, including tensions in West Asia affecting exports, interference by middlemen, simultaneous harvesting in Maharashtra and Pulivendula, and erratic weather conditions. While prices showed an encouraging rise in January and February, ranging between Rs 18,000 and Rs 27,000 per tonne, they dropped steeply from March following a fall in export demand.
At one stage, prices crashed to Rs 6,000 - Rs 9,000 per tonne. Though there has been a marginal recovery to around Rs 10,000 - Rs 11,000, farmers say the rates remain far below viable levels.
Pulivendula region accounts for the largest share of banana cultivation in the district, spread over nearly 25,000 acres. Lingala mandal alone has about 5,350 hectares under the crop. The region’s bananas are known for their quality and longer shelf life of 12 to 14 days, compared to 8 to 10 days elsewhere, ensuring demand in both domestic and export markets.
On average, over 1,000 tonnes of bananas are transported daily to cities such as Delhi, Kolkata and Srinagar, and to states like Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Exports are also made to Arab countries, with 10 to 16 truckloads dispatched daily. Each truck carries 20 to 25 tonnes, routed via Tadipatri railway station in Anantapur district before reaching Mumbai ports.
Despite strong production, high transport costs are eroding profits. Farmers spend between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.1 lakh to transport 20 tonnes, translating to Rs 6-Rs 8 per kg. In comparison, farmers in Maharashtra incur only Rs 2-Rs 3 per kg, giving them a clear edge. Early arrivals from Maharashtra have further weakened demand for Kadapa produce.
Farmers say the lack of buyers has resulted in large quantities of produce going unsold and rotting in fields. With cultivation costs touching Rs 1.5 lakh per acre and expected yields of 15-20 tonnes, the current price levels are proving unsustainable.
Horticulture official Raghavendra said the price fall is due to both export disruptions and increased production in Maharashtra. He expressed hope that prices may improve with rising demand.
However, farmers remain sceptical. Ramprasad Reddy from Simhadripuram alleged that middlemen are using global factors as an excuse to suppress prices. With peak harvest season between February and April, farmers are now pinning hopes on demand from North.